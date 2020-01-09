First Alert: Severe storms possible Saturday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day on Saturday for the risk of severe weather. Ahead of this system, strong southeast winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph will be possible. This may lead to higher than normal tides 1-2 feet above normal through Saturday morning.
Severe weather is still possible on Saturday in all parts of the WLOX viewing area. While not everyone will see severe weather, a few storms may be capable of damaging winds and tornadoes. Latest model timing is Saturday between 9 AM and 3 PM for our stormiest part of the day.
It will become drier by Saturday evening as a cold front arrives. And it should stay dry on Sunday. But, a warm front on Sunday night into Monday will bring more showers. And this front could stall across our region next week, keeping us under a somewhat wet pattern for next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.