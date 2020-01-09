Coast Teams Prepare For 2020 Hoopsfest

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi basketball coaches made their way down to the Coast Coliseum Wednesday afternoon to find out what Hoopsfest 2020 had in store for their teams. The annual event will reach its twenty sixth year of showcasing the region’s top talent on the hardwood and this year is no different. The premiere classic will be highlighted by marquee match-ups. Gulfport will play Pascagoula in a rematch of their November 19th meeting, Harrison Central takes on visiting Clinton, and Biloxi will cap the night off facing Oak Grove.