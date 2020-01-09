Coast Teams Prepare For 2020 Hoopsfest

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi basketball coaches made their way down to the Coast Coliseum Wednesday afternoon to find out what Hoopsfest 2020 had in store for their teams. The annual event will reach its twenty sixth year of showcasing the region’s top talent on the hardwood and this year is no different. The premiere classic will be highlighted by marquee match-ups. Gulfport will play Pascagoula in a rematch of their November 19th meeting, Harrison Central takes on visiting Clinton, and Biloxi will cap the night off facing Oak Grove.
“Players are excited about it. As of matter of fact, Carlous Williams was like, ‘are we going to bring back the dunk contest?’" Harrison Central assistant coach Mitchell Clark told WLOX. "I was like I don’t know about that, we’re going to see who we’re going to play. On the coast, we need this and they look forward to this to get that publicity out there.”
“We treat it almost like a All-Star weekend, in a sense," Pascagoula head coach Lorenzo Wright told WLOX. "We kind of get away from wearing the team shoes and the team socks. We kind of let them wear their own shoes and have their own little freestyle, but we’re still trying to get that win.”
The three point contest is back along with the expansion of the Unified Game. The Coliseum also plans to showoff it’s new high tech video board that will be keeping score for the teams. Oak Grove’s Laron Brumfield can’t wait to take the court as the Warriors make their Hoopsfest debut.
“Oak Grove’s always been thought of as a baseball and football school," Oak Grove head coach Laron Blumfield told WLOX. "For us to be where we are in basketball right now is really good. To be playing in events like this, an established event that everybody wants to come play in it means a lot to our program.”
“I just encourage everybody to come out," D’Iberville head coach Rob Sykes told WLOX. "Jackson, Mississippi - much respect to the players up there, they have great players - but we have great players down here too. Come out and see your kids play, it’s going to be a great event.”
The event will start at 10 am on Saturday, January 25 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
