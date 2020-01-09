Bed bugs discovered at a Hancock County school

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - School officials are taking swift action after bed bugs were discovered this week at Hancock North Central Elementary.
It’s fairly common to get a warning from your child’s school about lice being discovered. But bed bugs require an entirely different course of treatment.
Superintendent of Schools Alan Dedeaux said as soon as the district learned about the bed bugs, they began a multi-step treatment plan with experienced, professional exterminators.
“The initial treatment was completed after student dismissal yesterday [Tuesday] and will continue over the next few days,” Dedeaux said. “One bus that was thought to have been exposed was taken out of service for cleaning.”
North Central parents were notified about the infestation through a call out from the principal.
