South Mississippi Strong: An angel among us

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - From fostering children to making sure senior citizens have working air conditioning, Mag Holland is making South Mississippi strong.
“She’s an angel,” said volunteer Jacqueylyn Stokes. “Mag Holland is an angel.”
61-year-old Holland makes it her mission every day to lend a helping hand, which is an expectation she learned at an early age from her father.
“You can always help others,” Holland said. “There’s something that you can do. It doesn’t matter if it’s just a kind word, you can always do something for someone else.”
Today, as a leader of Gulfport’s Senior Citizens Program, she’s still helping out. When Stokes hears about someone in need of help, she knows she can turn to Holland, no matter what’s needed.
Lawrence Phillips is another person who appreciates Holland for her giving spirit. In fact, he credits her for turning his life around after being caught up in a cycle of addiction.
“If it wasn’t for Mag, I would probably still be out there doing stupid stuff,” Phillips said.
Hyper by nature and never satisfied, Holland is always looking for the next person to be of service to.
“I’ve got a senior who needs her porch built, and she’s scared to death because she’s about to lose her insurance,” Holland said.
That’s where John Armstrong and his team of volunteers known as the handyman brigade stepped in, willing to tackle any project for Holland.
“We can get a wheelchair ramp built in a couple of days, where it might have taken a week or two without her encouragement and her putting all these different resources together,” Armstrong said.
