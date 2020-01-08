30s this morning, pleasant and sunny afternoon

Cold start to the day with temps in the 30s. We’ll be sunny and dry today thanks to high pressure with pleasantly cool afternoon temperatures in the 60s. Thursday will become more humid with perhaps a few showers ahead of an approaching Plains storm system. Friday and Saturday will be wetter as that system moves through our area. Severe weather still will be possible on Saturday in the WLOX viewing area. Things look drier by Sunday once high pressure moves in behind the passing system. But, wet weather may resume on Monday into much of next week.