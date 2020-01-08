Paul’s Pastry Shop continues Mardi Gras tradition of baking King Cakes

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mardi Gras season officially began Jan. 6, and one pastry shop in Picayune is whipping up and sending out King Cakes to ensure the holiday season is a tasty one.
Owner of Paul’s Pastry Shop Sherri Thigpen said her 50-year-old business started baking King Cakes in 1972. She also said that the the fruit and cream cheese King Cake originated in her shop, and that they create new flavors each year.
They begin by mixing the dough from scratch, then cutting it into portion size pieces and flattening the dough out. Once it’s flat, a baby is placed on top and the dough is folded and put into pans, which will be proofed for about 30 minutes to help the dough rise.
The proofing dough is then placed in the oven for a little less than 30 minutes. After it’s baked, the cakes will cool for a couple hours, and then they’re glazed, packaged and ready to sell.
Overall, this King Cake operation uses about 3,500 pounds of ingredients, and it’s a process some family members who work in Paul’s Pastry shop are familiar with.
Paul’s Pastry is a family business and Caleb Brunson is a fourth generation to work in the shop. He said he’s done everything from folding boxes to making King cakes.
“I just try to run around and do everything to help out my grandma,” Brunson said. "It’s very busy this time of the year, but it’s great. I wouldn’t want to do it anywhere else.”
This King cake operation will continue at Paul’s Pastry Shop as well as the tradition of hiding a baby inside-- one which symbolizes baby Jesus. As the tradition goes, whoever finds the baby in their slice, must buy the next cake.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.