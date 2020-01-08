Merit Health Biloxi celebrating their Baby-Friendly designation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Breastfeeding rates in Mississippi are well below the national average, but one South Mississippi hospital is doing it’s part to increase those numbers.
Merit Health Biloxi is one of 18 hospitals in the state that has been designated as a “baby-friendly.”
The designation comes from the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in a world-wide program to encourage breastfeeding.
One of the primary concepts promoted by the program is the “golden hour” for baby and mother to have skin-to-skin contact immediately after birth.
“The babies are less sick less often,” RN Lactation consultant Rebecca Yates said. “When they go skin to skin, it helps regulate their temperature and their vital signs by keeping them warm and keeping them calm. It also helps regulate their blood sugar so we have a more healthy baby overall.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control 12.5 percent of Mississippi live births in 2018 were at a baby-friendly facility. Ten Mississippi hospitals were added to the baby-friendly list since then.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.