Sheriff: Suspect assaults guard, escapes from custody at Ocean Springs Hospital

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspect wanted on multiple felony charges is on the run after authorities say he assaulted a guard and escaped while being treated at a hospital.
Marshall Williams, 29, was in the custody of Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for charges related to possession of stolen property. While receiving treatment for an unknown condition Wednesday morning, authorities say Williams pushed a guard down and escaped from the hospital.
He was last seen at 5:30 a.m. running on Ocean Springs Road towards Highway 90. He is described as standing 5′9″ tall, weighing 160 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. Williams was last seen wearing the clothes he in the photo below: a dark grey shirt,. gray shorts, and white shoes.
In addition to the stolen property charge, Williams also has also been arrested for multiple felonies in Harrison County.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063. A cash reward may also be available for tips reported to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers. You can reach them by calling 877-787-5898 or online.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.