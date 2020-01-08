Jack the Fire Dog and Biloxi Fire Chief learning together

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters work a very stressful job and can suffer from post traumatic stress as much as a combat veteran.
So when the opportunity arose for the Biloxi Fire Department to take on a service animal, and a dalmatian at that, it was the perfect match.
Now, Jack the Fire Dog and Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney are being trained by a veteran. Jocko Angle of King’s 2nd Chance trains service dogs for veterans and he volunteered to work with Jack and the chief.
“Training dogs is simple, it’s training the people that have the dogs that sometimes can be prove to be difficult,” Angle said before a recent training session at Edgewater Mall with his dog, Kyra. “The very first challenge is to get the two to work as a team.”
“From what we know, Jack has been abused, and we’re slowly socializing him,” Angle said. “He doesn’t really take to a lot of men and he’s very leery of a lot of noise.”
Those qualities could lead to trouble at a fire station mainly full of men, but through training, and exposure to people and noise, Jack is improving.
“He loves to visit with people, small children,” said chief Boney. “And he’s...uh...learning to behave in public, I guess I should say.”
“The chief is doing all his homework, he’s doing everything that’s required of him,” Angle said.
“Firefighters do and see a lot, and sometimes just having this. A dog that will sit and be a companion. Just to have him around just to appreciate...an animal to love on. That’s our goal, to have him visit the stations after they’ve had a pretty horrific incident to be able to be there for them.”
When Boney heard about Jack, he realized their was an opportunity to help the dog, his firefighters and his community
"I thought it would be, not only a great fit for him, to get him out of the environment he was in and give him a pretty decent life, but he can help in our mission in fire prevention.
“He’s going to eventually learn how to low crawl to teach children how to get out of a burning building, and we want him to learn the ‘Stop, Drop and Roll,’ He’s got the stop and drop part down, but he doesn’t roll very well," Boney said with a bit of frustration in his voice.
But Boney is persistent. During training session on Monday behind the station, Boney and Angle repeated the commands to Jack, using both voice and hand signals.
“Jack, Sit. Down. Roll over, roll, roll, roll...roll”
Eventually Jack pulled it off, bringing much praise from both men.
Next step will be go get him to do it consistently, and with distractions around him.
Boney envisions Jack visiting school children and being an enthusiastic teacher.
Jack already has almost 1,200 followers on FaceBook, despite only making a handful of public appearances so far.
Boney said working with Jack has been a learning experience for him.
“I’ve always had dogs, but I never knew how to train a dog, or how to act around a dog, Boney said. "You have to learn how to act around a dog, because a dog feeds off his human’s actions.”
Boney said he hopes Jack’s training will be complete in time for him to graduate at the end of February with the current class of firefighter recruits.
Jack will make his first official public appearance during the Biloxi State of the City presentation on Jan. 30 during the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce meeting at the Beau Rivage.
