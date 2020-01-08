Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LINEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — At Central of Clay County High School in Alabama, small-town football is thriving. The team has helped bond two communities that were once fierce rivals, then reluctant partners, and now proud supporters of a two-time Class 5A state football champions. Across the United States, participation in high school football has been on the decline, though less so in the Deep South than in other regions. Alabama seems to have bucked that trend altogether, even compared to its neighboring Southeastern Conference states. The state is also producing more major college players than even before.