Gulfport High STEM students win $15,000 from Samsung for door-breaching project

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Gulfport High students received some big news this morning. Once again, the school is a state winner in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest, where students use STEM-related technologies to help improve local communities.
While the class is excited about winning $15,000 for technical support and resources from Samsung and qualifying for a chance to be a nationwide top 20 finalist, they say they expected to see their school’s name as one of 100 state final winners.
"We’re glad to hear it for sure but we kind of thought the people would see the help this would do,” said sophomore Luke Simpson.
The idea is a a door-breaching device idea called the “SWAT-BOT” that’s designed to help Gulfport Police be more efficient and possibly save lives.
"I think it’s got a good shot at winning because people can really see that it can help out law enforcement and save lives,” Simpson added. "We’ve been working on it a lot. We’ve been putting a lot of time into it, coming in here every day in the first hour of school then after school we’ve been working on it.”
Right now, they're specifically working on the computer animated design. From there, they'll put together a video explaining the project to judges.
“Now, we’re getting to the part where we’re actually going to build and work on the video explaining the engineering process and how we came about our design,” said sophomore Colton Bruni.
The hope is the SWAT-BOT will not only crack the national top 20, but it will also end up earning them a trip to Washington, D.C. as one of the five overall winners.
