VIDEO: Flames now out after large house fire in Biloxi spreads to nearby home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Flames ripped through a Biloxi home early Wednesday morning, spreading to a neighboring home and doing some damage there, as well.
The fire began around 5 a.m. at a house on Travia Avenue, just off Highway 90 south of Irish Hill Drive. The fire consumed the house before spreading to a neighboring home.
Firefighters rushed to put out the flames at both structures and were able to extinguish the flames by 6 a.m.
It’s unclear at this time how the fire started. The residents of both homes were able to get out safely and no injuries have been reported.
Biloxi firefighters even called in an extra unit from Gulfport to be on standby but they were never needed.
