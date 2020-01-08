Federal Fisheries Disaster Relief Program introduced

Washington, DC. (WLOX) - Ensuring a speedy disaster relief is at the heart of the Fishery Failures: Urgently Needed Disaster Declarations Act (Fishery FUNDD Act).
The act would establish a timeline for the federal government to respond to a fishery disaster request and institute another timeline for the distribution of appropriated funds proceeding a disaster. It also would make the process clearer.
Rep. Steven Palazzo played a part in introducing the program after the Bonnet Carré Spillway released notable amounts of freshwater into the Mississippi Sound.
“While Mississippi’s federal fisheries disaster declaration was approved within several months, this is unfortunately not the case for other communities around the nation,"said Rep. Palazzo.
Another Congressman pushing this forward is Rep. Jared Huffman of California. He said this act would help a significant amount of people in coastal communities who fall victim to unexpected disasters and have to wait for relief.
“On the North Coast of California, we’ve seen how ocean heat waves, domoic acid blooms, and drought have led to devastating consequences for our most important fisheries,” said Rep. Huffman. "As climate change impacts increase, it is more important than ever that we make sure fishing communities are as resilient as possible.”
The current law allows fishing communities to receive financial assistance from the federal government when fish populations decrease, during closed seasons, or if other factors catalyze economic losses.
