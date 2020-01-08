Coroner: Parchman inmate dies of natural causes

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - An inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman died of natural causes, according to Coahoma County Coroner Scotty Meredith.
A chaplain at the state prison notified Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton early Wednesday morning about the death of inmate A.D. Mills.
According to her, Meredith pronounced Mills dead shortly after midnight Wednesday at the hospital in Clarksdale.
His death marks the fourth inmate death at Parchman since the beginning of the new year, two of which were gang-related.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.