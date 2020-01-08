Coast woman shares what she’s learned from her inspiring weight loss

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the number one New Year’s Resolution: losing weight and getting healthier. But many people give up on their plan before ever giving it a fair shot. One woman in Ocean Springs made it her mission to keep fighting for her health even when times got hard.
41-year-old Christie Heizer lost more than 300 pounds, and kept it off for more than a decade. She achieved her healthy lifestyle by going to the YMCA gym five days a week for three hours.
This motivating mindset was not always a feature Heizer carried. In fact, it was not until fifteen years ago, after her second child was born, that she felt like she needed to make a change. Her failing health and the feeling of not being able to do small things as a parent and mother ultimately instituted a wake-up call for 27-year-old Heizer.
“I was smothered," she said. "My feet, my joints, every aspect of my life was based on me being heavy and overweight. I could not get out of my car without help.”
She also noted that her fight was not as easy as it looked.
“It wasn’t overnight, "Heizer said. "It’s not a light-switch. It’s something that you have to dedicate yourself to and honor the ones who are growing and watching you everyday. "
After losing more than 300 pounds, she said it’s critical to remind herself how far she has come.
“I go back and look at pictures and it brings me back to that dark time in my life," she said. "I was substituting food for other things. Food became my addiction, food became my outlet, food became everything that wasn’t positive in my life.”
Heizer not only chose to live a healthier physical lifestyle with a better diet and exercise, but she also said she got out of abusive relationship. That’s when she replaced everything negative in her life with something positive.
Although her past was not painless, she knows it’s a part of her that she must stay in touch with in order to live her best life.
"At the end of my journey, I’m okay with being that obese woman because I was an obese woman who learned to fight and challenge her fight everyday and conquered her fight,” she said.
