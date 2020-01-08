Authorities identify suspect killed by Pascagoula homeowner in invasion

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who was killed after police say he broke into someone’s home has been identified.
Walter Williams, 31, has been identified as the suspect shot Tuesday in Pascagoula, confirmed Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.
Williams, who is a resident of Pascagoula, allegedly broke into a home on Nathan Hale Drive Tuesday morning just before noon. The homeowner - who was later identified as a longtime employee of the Jackson County Coroner’s Office - shot the intruder, said police.
The homeowner’s name is not being released because he has not been charged with a crime at this time.
Williams was known to authorities due to being in trouble with the law before. In fact, authorities say he was suspected in more than one burglaries, including one just days before he was fatally shot.
Because the homeowner who fired the fatal shots is an employee of the coroner’s office, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd - who took office on Jan. 1 - said the neighboring county was immediately notified to take over the death investigation to avoid any conflict of interest.
Switzer said Williams’ body has been sent to the state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy.
According to Lynd, the homeowner has been an employee who has assisted with transport at the coroner’s office for many years. He is in the process of being appointed as a deputy coroners, said Lynd, but has not yet completed the process.
