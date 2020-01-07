Suspect accused of robbing Hardee’s arrested trying to flee the scene

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A 19-year-old is behind bars after Pascagoula Police say they caught him holding a gun at the scene of an attempted robbery.
A call came in to police just after 6 a.m. Tuesday that the Hardee’s on Highway 90 was being robbed at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they say Travis Jones was holding a 9 mm firearm and trying to flee the restaurant.
A Pascagoula officer drew his weapon and ordered Jones to the ground. After hesitating a moment, the 19-year-old complied with the command.
Jones was arrested without incident and charged with armed robbery. He was taken to Jackson County Adult Detention Center where he is currently awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.