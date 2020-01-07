Suspect accused of robbing Hardee’s arrested trying to flee the scene

Travis Jones, 19, was arrested at the Pascagoula Hardee's on Tuesday. He is charged with armed robbery. (Source: Pascagoula Police Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles | January 7, 2020 at 8:54 AM CST - Updated January 7 at 9:00 AM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A 19-year-old is behind bars after Pascagoula Police say they caught him holding a gun at the scene of an attempted robbery.

A call came in to police just after 6 a.m. Tuesday that the Hardee’s on Highway 90 was being robbed at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they say Travis Jones was holding a 9 mm firearm and trying to flee the restaurant.

A Pascagoula officer drew his weapon and ordered Jones to the ground. After hesitating a moment, the 19-year-old complied with the command.

Jones was arrested without incident and charged with armed robbery. He was taken to Jackson County Adult Detention Center where he is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

***MEDIA RELEASE: ARMED ROBBERY*** Please see the media release below regarding an armed robbery that occurred this morning. The suspect is in custody.

Posted by Pascagoula Police Department on Tuesday, January 7, 2020

