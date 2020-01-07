Pascagoula police searching for missing woman

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A search for a missing woman in Pascagoula is underway after her family reported her missing on Sunday.
Authorities identified the missing woman as Kimberly Rose Bangs, whom they believe to be homeless. They said she was last seen around two or three weeks ago and describe her as a 40-year-old white woman who is about 6 feet tall, weighing about 150 pounds.
The Pascagoula Police Department also noted that she has been known to frequently visit the area of Nathan Hale Avenue and could potentially be with a man named Terrell Franklin, also known as “Caveman.”
If you have any information regarding Kimberly Bangs, call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.