One person dead after Pascagoula home invasion

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after what police are calling a home invasion in Pascagoula.
The identity of the person killed has not yet been released, nor has any information about the circumstances surrounding the killing, but Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer did say the victim was the suspect of the home invasion.
The Harrison County coroner was called in, due to a conflict of interest with the Jackson County coroner’s office.
WLOX News has a reporter on the scene, and we’ll have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.