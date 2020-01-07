Ninth-grader’s idea to go green scores St. Patrick High a STEM grant from Ingalls

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A ninth grade Biloxi student has succeeded in helping her school become more eco-friendly thanks to a grant from Ingalls Shipbuilding.
Sofia Carreon is a freshman at St. Patrick High. Last year, she began lobbying her classmates and teachers to go green with a school-wide composting project.
With Sofia’s encouragement, biology teacher Emily Cloud got excited about the idea and jumped on board. The educator began researching how other schools compost and ways to get her students more engaged in a way that connected the concepts with their coursework.
Cloud submitted a grant proposal for a curriculum titled St. Patrick Soil to Ingalls Shipbuilding for consideration of a STEM grant. The project focuses on composting materials from the school to enrich the environment and lessen the impact of the school.
This week, Ingalls notified Cloud and the school that the project will be fully funded.
The goal of the St. Patrick Soil class is to teach students about composting benefits and guidelines while creating goals and an action plan to get the entire school to participate.
Signs have been hung in the school’s cafeteria to help educate current students on what can and cannot compost as well as explaining the benefits of composting.
Through the course, biology students will weigh the amount of composting material before depositing the material in a composting area that will be set up near the school’s greenhouse. These measurements will track the impact of the program.
Classes will analyze data and researching the benefits of using this compost material. To help complete the process of composting, the students rely on the help of microorganisms and worms. The final composted material is utilized by the greenhouse and help with a sustainable farming initiative.
Sustainable farming is an essential lesson for children and this initiative will help to educate over 450 students in the school on the benefits of less waste on the environment.
“A small team of students will sort and weigh food and transport it to the compost area each week,” explained Cloud. "A compost area will be set-up in the back of campus near the Biology Greenhouse. Here, students can weigh the scraps of food, record the amount of waste produced by the cafeteria, and track the composting process. These students will also monitor the temperature of the compost pile and record the data. Designated students will complete the compost process and spread the soil for gardening.”
The partnership and support of Ingalls Shipbuilding is something St. Patrick is very appreciative of.
“I am extremely proud of Mrs. Cloud for attaining the STEM Grant – she is most deserving of this honor, and I look forward to seeing her project in action on campus and the positive impact this experience will have for our students," said St. Patrick High Principal Dr. Matt Buckley. "We also remain grateful to Ingalls Shipbuilding for their implementation of this grant program and their wonderful support of the academic excellence portion of our mission.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.