Ninth-grader’s idea to go green scores St. Patrick High a STEM grant from Ingalls

“A small team of students will sort and weigh food and transport it to the compost area each week,” explained Cloud. "A compost area will be set-up in the back of campus near the Biology Greenhouse. Here, students can weigh the scraps of food, record the amount of waste produced by the cafeteria, and track the composting process. These students will also monitor the temperature of the compost pile and record the data. Designated students will complete the compost process and spread the soil for gardening.”