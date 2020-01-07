Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Prison officials in Mississippi long ago warned that they needed money to hire more guards and pay them better or else the state's prison system could experience an "uprising." With five inmates killed, the uprising arrived last week. Five inmates were killed by fellow prisoners, with prison officials saying four of those died in violence between gangs. Now Mississippi leaders face a choice. They could pump millions more into the prison budget. Or they could try to resume stalled stalled efforts to release more people from prison. Or they could put a Band-Aid on the crisis with few long-term changes.