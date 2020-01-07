La. to receive federal grant money for marine highway projects

(WAFB) - On Monday, Jan. 6, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced more than $7.5 million in grants for nine Marine Highway projects in nine different states. Louisiana is one of those states.
The funding will go towards projects in Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.
“This $7.5 million investment will improve our country’s vital fuel-efficient waterway transportation system, which makes an important contribution to exports and economic growth,” said US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.
MARAD’s America’s Marine Highway Program supports increased use of the country’s navigable waterways in an effort to relieve landside congestion, provide new, efficient transportation options, and increase productivity of the surface transportation system.
“The America’s Marine Highway Program is dedicated to expanding the use of our inland waterways for freight movement. This round of grant funding will be used to continue that expansion and ensure that our waterways are used effectively,” said Maritime Administrator Mark Buzby.
Louisiana will receive funding for the following projects:
Paducah-McCracken Container on Barge Marine Highway Project (awarded $480,000)
- Sponsored by the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority, the grant will be used to support the purchase or lease of facility and transportation equipment at a Baton Rouge facility that will be used to load and unload containers. The Paducah-McCracken Container on Barge Marine Highway service will be centrally located at the confluence of five inland waterways and operate to the international export ports of Louisiana.
Baton Rouge-New Orleans Shuttle of the M-55 (awarded $1,040,000)
- Sponsored by SEACOR AMH, the grant will be used to purchase six purpose-built barges and lease one towboat. The vessels will be used to support the growing Port Allen to New Orleans container shuttle. In addition to increasing the shuttle’s capacity, this award will help stimulate the U.S. shipbuilding industry on America’s inland waterways.
