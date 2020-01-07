Jackson County School District welcomes new superintendent

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After 10 years, Jackson County Schools has a new superintendent on the job, John Strycker, who previously served as the superintendent of the Butler County School District in Alabama.
Strycker began his first day as superintendent walking the halls of Vancleave Lower Elementary, going room to room getting to know the students.
With 30 years in education, 15 years have been dedicated to serving as a superintendent.
“I was a teacher, then I was a technology director. I’ve been a superintendent going on my fifteenth year, I believe, Strycker said. "I’ve taught in Colorado, Indiana, retired from Michigan as a school superintendent, 13 years there, previously came from Alabama. So, it’s strange talking about that because it goes by so quickly.”
Jackson County is an A-rated school system, and Strycker speaks highly of that and is not in a rush to make any changes.
“This is a very, very good school system with very good people, and when you come into a school system with a standard of excellence like Jackson County has, you have to be careful when it comes to making changes,” he said.
Strycker emphasizes communication and looks forward to building lasting relationships with the staff and parents of Jackson County.
“So I will communicate to everyone on a regular basis, but whenever possible I like it to be face to face because that’s where you truly build an authentic relationship with someone," he said.
Strycker's focus is to advance the young minds to grow into successful individuals while aiming to have the highest test scores in the state.
“And I want people to know that the test scores are results of doing things the right way. I want people to know we will focus on young people and developing young people, and the result of doing a good job at that is high test scores,” he said.
Contributing experience from four different states and years in school systems, Strycker hopes to make the Jackson County School District even better.
He also said he hopes everything works out so he will be here for a long time.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.