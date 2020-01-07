Experts weigh in on gang activity among inmates on county, state level

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As the Mississippi Department of Corrections deals with ongoing violence and safety concerns in state prisons, questions loom about the effect on inmates in local facilities.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections says much of the unrest is gang-related.
“Gangs are endemic within our system, like they are in all states and federal prisons,” said criminologist Tom Payne. “It’s one way that they use to cope with incarceration.”
Sgt. Beth Victoriano with Harrison County Adult Detention Center noted that there have not been any major incidents on the county level.
“Most of our inmates are pre-sentenced, have not been convicted yet," she said.
Victoriano explained that gangs form more frequently in state and federal prisons as inmates spend years at a time in custody.
“It’s not necessarily the same mentality as when you go to the penitentiary," she described of her experience with county inmates. ”There’s always the chance of I can go home tomorrow, I can be found not guilty tomorrow.”
Payne explained how the gangs can be dangerous to non-affiliated inmates and correctional officers.
“If they grow and intimidate the correctional staff, which can easily be be done with unpaid and lower trained individuals, then they have the power.”
As Mississippi’s lawmakers look for ways to restore order in state prisons, Payne suggested hiring leaders with a depth of experience.
“We need to get people that have been involved in the field of corrections in other states, that have worked in jails and prisons from a professional standpoint and outside of the state of Mississippi," he said. "I think that’s what we need now. We need to bring somebody in.”
