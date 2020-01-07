Diamondhead residents no longer have curbside recycling option

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - In 2017, Diamondhead became the first city in Hancock County to provide curbside recycling to its residents after suspending it for more than 10 years following Hurricane Katrina.
People in the area took advantage of the eco-friendly curbside pick-up, recycling more than any other city in Hancock County. Now, over two years later, the service is gone again.
“We absolutely did use it all the time, pre-Katrina and post-Katrina. It was very convenient of course," said Diamondhead resident Mary Gobert. "I didn’t even know how they were doing it because you didn’t even have to sort it or anything. It was awesome, but it’s not here anymore.”
The worldwide market for recyclable materials has significantly diminished, resulting in higher costs for disposal. For this reason, Waste Management chose to not renew their contract with the Hancock County Solid Waste Authority.
The plan for Diamondhead is to follow suit with other cities in the county and go back to utilizing a community recycling dumpster.
“The percentage of people who recycled wasn’t that high before, so I think it’ going to definitely drop now,” Gobert said. “The problem we had last time they did that was that people dumped household trash there and used it inappropriately. So, I don’t see that being a successful solution.”
The Hancock County Solid Waste Authority is collecting recycling bins used at home since the service will no longer be offered. If your bin has not yet been picked up, the authority said to put the empty bin curbside to be picked up on your normal collection day.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.