Deer Island abalze Tuesday as part of planned burn

By Chet Landry | January 7, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 6:36 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you were driving down Hwy 90 in Biloxi Tuesday, you might have noticed plumes of smoke rising from Deer Island.

Thirty-nine acres of Deer Island was scorched in an effort to help the restoration of the east end of the island. And it was all carefully organized by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

A prescribed burn is one of the most environmentally-friendly options to prepare land for tree planting and habitat enhancement. Other options would include pesticides and heavy foot traffic through the area.

That, officials say, would alter the way that the water interacts in and around the island, which is not something that they want.

Officials say the next steps are to follow up with another burn next year and start the process of planting slash pine trees in the areas of Deer Island with higher elevations.

