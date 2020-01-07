Cold front early Tuesday

A few rain sprinkles possible before sunrise. Then, today’s skies will gradually become sunnier. Today’s high temperatures may only reach the lower 60s as cooler air arrives. And then we’ll turn cold late tonight with overnight lows falling into the 30s. We’ll be dry on Wednesday thanks to high pressure. Thursday will become more humid ahead of an approaching Plains storm system. Friday and Saturday could be on the wet side as that system moves through our area. Severe weather will be possible on Saturday and Saturday night in the WLOX viewing area. Things look drier by Sunday once high pressure moves in behind the passing system.