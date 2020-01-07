Biloxi road work nearing the finish line

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tractors, backhoes and heavy equipment tearing up streets are a couple of issues some Biloxi residents have been dealing with for six years. However, city officials offer good news that the end of road and infrastructure concerns are in sight.
“It’s the beginning to the end of the north contract,” Biloxi spokesperson Cecilia Dobbs-Walton said. “Most of that work, all of the underground utilities, most of that is complete. All the streets are paved with some type of paving, either base coast or permanent.”
Many of those are permanent including Benachi Avenue, which is located north of the railroad tracks. South of the tracks on Howard Avenue is a different issue.
“With the whole project overall, there’s been anomalies I guess you could say, have been found throughout the project,” Dobbs-Walton said. “One is the skeletal remains on the beach, another is fiber optics that have been found near Benachi. All of those things kind of hinder the project.”
Another project in the works is the Forrest Avenue-Keesler Air Force Base gate project.
“In addition to that there’s a lot of work going on outside,” she said. “Right now, what the city is doing is land acquisition and property.”
