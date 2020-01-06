Severe storms on Alert Day Saturday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX Weather Team is tracking a potential for severe weather on Alert Day Saturday.
Severe weather is still possible on Saturday in all parts of the WLOX viewing area. Damaging wind and tornadoes will be possible if any thunderstorms become severe. Latest model timing is Saturday between 9 AM and 3 PM for our stormiest part of the day.
It will become drier by Saturday evening as a cold front arrives. And it should stay dry on Sunday. But, a warm front on Sunday night into Monday will bring more showers. And this front could stall across our region next week, keeping us under a somewhat wet pattern for next Tuesday and Wednesday.
