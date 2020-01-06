Qualification deadline approaching for Pascagoula mayoral election

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - If you want to be Pascagoula’s next mayor, the deadline for qualifying is quickly approaching.
Anyone interested in appearing on the mayoral ballot must be qualified by Jan. 22. The city council will vote Tuesday to have the special election on Feb. 11.
To run for mayor, candidates must be registered to vote in Pascagoula and not be convicted of a felony after Dec. 8, 1992.
Two candidates are currently vying for the role of mayor: Dr. Steve Demetropoulos and Burt Hill.
With former Mayor Dane Maxwell newly elected to serve as the Southern District’s Public Service Commissioner, Pascagoula is without a mayor. Mayor Pro Tempore Steven Burrows has been serving as mayor since Maxwell was sworn in.
Maxwell, who was elected in 2016, was sworn in to his new position as PSC commissioner on Jan 2, 2020.
For more guidelines on running for mayor or to download a candidate qualifying form, visit the Secretary of State’s website HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.