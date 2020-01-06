Outgoing MDHS Executive Director writes editorial addressing impacts of violence and trauma for children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Executive Director for the Mississippi Department of Human Services announced his resignation New Year’s Day. Before he leaves the office January 14th, Christopher Freeze wrote an editorial on the impact of violence and traumatic childhood experiences. In the editorial Freeze expresses his hope to help children move from crisis to self sufficiency.
In the guest editorial Christopher Freeze says for many children who suffer from adverse childhood experiences, it is likely they will have negative encounters with the juvenile justice system.
He says those children spend their formative years being accountable to a probation counselor or housed in a detention center.
Freeze adds our government has a responsibility to nurture and care for all children. Mental Health for children has been a real concern for the former head of Mississippi’s FBI.
Freeze said, "there is risk in how we approach these situations."
The Division of Youth Services with MDHS administers probation, aftercare services and institutional programs for delinquent juveniles or those at risk of becoming delinquent. Freeze says they provide counseling, accountability and connect with community partners who provide education, rehabilitation and treatment services.
"The people who come to see us most, when they come to see us, are in a state of crisis”, Freeze said.
In 2018 MDHS served 8,239 children. 150 children at the Oakley Youth Development Center. Nearly 90 percent were between the ages of 13-18. A few were as young as 7.
Freeze said, “so a lot of that revolves around the physical, emotional, sexual abuse, emotional and physical neglect. Things that go on in the household, households that are dysfunctional.”
Freeze adds we should be asking ourselves for children who are victims of traumatic violence, why are thousands of them committing crimes such as assault, disorderly conduct, burglary or domestic violence?
Also why are they running away, joining violent gangs, or medicating their emotional pain by abusing drugs? Freeze wants more agencies to be trauma informed. He gives several recommendations from the Attorney General’s National Task force on Children Exposed to Violence.
They include providing children exposed to violence access to services, increasing collaboration with police, mental health providers, domestic violence advocates, child protective service workers and court personnel for women and children who are victims of family violence.
Freeze says he believes each of us can and have a responsibility to make a difference in the lives of children in this state.
Another recommendation is working with school districts to reduce suspensions and expulsions, a leading cause of children being involved with the juvenile justice system.
You can see Freeze’s full editorial here.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.