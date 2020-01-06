Officials: Trash fire near Pascagoula industrial business now out, not a threat

A trash fire near industrial businesses on Bayou Casotte is now out, say city officials. (Source: Facebook/Pascagoula Police Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles | January 6, 2020 at 12:21 PM CST - Updated January 6 at 12:21 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A fire near an industrial company in Pascagoula is under control and is not a danger to any other buildings, said city officials.

The fire began before noon Monday when a pile of trash went up in flames at an asphalt pile near a business on Bayou Casotte Road. No buildings caught fire and no one was injured, according to Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman.

The flames has been put out but there is still a good bit of smoke in the area that is visible.

It’s unclear at this time whether the fire was set intentionally or was accidental.

