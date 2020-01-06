Nice weather this week, potentially stormy by weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi can expect to enjoy a quiet weather pattern for most of the first full week of January 2020. However, models are hinting that a potentially stormy scenario could take shape across the Southeast by the Friday and Saturday time frame. But there is still uncertainty this far out on specifics like exact locations and timing.
While this is several days out and exact details can change, the Storm Prediction Center, which puts out the severe weather outlook for the US, has placed a broad area from Louisiana to Georgia under a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday with the potential for strong winds and tornadoes.
Models are hinting that a strong storm system could bring the chance for thunderstorms as ingredients like strong upper-level winds and instability come into play, to enhance these storms late Friday night into Saturday.
Uncertainty this far out
It is still too soon to focus down on one zone that may be more at risk than others. One factor that could limit the risk for severe weather in coastal Mississippi could be the marine layer. That is a layer of stable air created by the cool waters of the Mississippi sound that can reduce the severe weather risk for the coast.
Sometimes, the marine layer can be mixed out by strong day-time heating. But that would depend on how much sunshine, cloud cover, or rain is in the area.
There are several days to monitor for changes in the forecast. Now would be a good time to make sure your batteries are charged in your weather radios, alerts and notifications are working on your phone and to download the WLOX Weather App in case Saturday turns out to be stormy.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.