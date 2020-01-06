Escaped inmate taken into custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An escaped inmate was taken into custody Monday.
Dillon Williams, 27, was on the run after escaping Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Friday.
Mississippi Crime Stoppers and U.S. Marshals announced a $5,000 reward for Williams’ capture earlier in the day Monday.
A second inmate, David May, was captured over the weekend.
Williams was convicted in Marshall County for aggravated assault and residential burglary.
Their escape comes after a week of violence and unrest across Mississippi prisons.
Five inmates have been killed in state prisons since Sunday, three of the deaths occurring at Parchman.
