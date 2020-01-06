Gautier man training in hopes of joining NFL

“Right now I know you heard of the IFL. It’s like the next big thing, the Indoor Football League. I think that will be good for me to market myself to the NFL teams. People have been telling me that New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins have open tryouts, and I’m trying to see if I can get myself there. But right now I’m trying to continue training myself to get ready for the IFL. But if that opportunity comes, I’ll end up going to one of those teams soon. So, I’m trying to wait, not trying to rush anything.”