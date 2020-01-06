Gautier man training in hopes of joining NFL

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Just under 1,700 players have the privilege of playing professional football in the National Football League.
Now that the 100th season of the NFL coming to a close, one Gautier man refuses to give up on his dream to join that fraternity of athletes.
“'Who is this, this your son?' He was like, ‘Yes, this is him.’ ‘Well, I want him to come play for my high school football team.’”
Those were the exact words Tyrone Patterson’s high school football coach said to his father. At the time, the ninth-grader weighing 290 pounds, standing six feet tall, had no interest to play the game of football.
“I remember my dad specifically saying, ‘You’re going to out there and try. You’re going to give this a try,’” Patterson said.
With his dad encouraging him to step outside of his comfort zone, that led him to the game, but starting out was not easy.
“I remember my first practice out there, ninth grade and putting on the pads took me about at least an hour to get dressed. Didn’t know anything about anything," he said.
Over time, Patterson improved and grew to love the game. After high school, he was fortunate to further his football career at Jones College, then finishing up at the University of Tennessee Martin.
“Went and did the regional compound in New Orleans and I think I did pretty good there, and from there on I went to the Miami spring league and that’s when I got injured," he said.
No longer showing himself sympathy and perfecting his craft has motivated Patterson to dive back in for another try at the NFL.
“Right now I know you heard of the IFL. It’s like the next big thing, the Indoor Football League. I think that will be good for me to market myself to the NFL teams. People have been telling me that New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins have open tryouts, and I’m trying to see if I can get myself there. But right now I’m trying to continue training myself to get ready for the IFL. But if that opportunity comes, I’ll end up going to one of those teams soon. So, I’m trying to wait, not trying to rush anything.”
