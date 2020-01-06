Familiar and new faces pledge to serve during Harrison County swearing-in ceremony

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County welcomed a fresh group of elected leaders Monday.
It was a mixture of familiar and new faces as 20 public officials took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the Gulfport courthouse, and they’re ready to get to work.
It was standing room only as people packed the lobby of the Gulfport courthouse to witness the swearing-in of Harrison County’s newly elected officials.
Among those who took the oath of office Monday morning was Angel Kibler-Middleton.
The former District 2 Supervisor now serves as constable for the district.
She's ready to hit the ground running in her new role.
“It’s something where I can be the boots on the ground, and serve people. And I feel like if they’re in a bad way, I can help them in a good way, and now that I’ve done the supervisor job, I know all the services that we have to offer," Kibler-Middleton said.
Filling her spot on the Board of Supervisors is Rebecca Powers, the only new face to the board this year.
She’s said she’s looking forward to serving the people of Harrison County.
“I know what potential we have in Harrison County. It’s really about essential services. Trash pickup, the quality of your roads, the quality of your parks and recreation," Powers said.
Powers and the other supervisors got straight to work after the ceremony with the first meeting of the new year.
Returning District 5 Supervisor Connie Rockco was quickly elected president of the board.
At the top of the list for her new term is tackling the county’s mental health crisis.
The Gulf Coast Mental Health Center came close to closing last year due to a lack of funding.
“We are still evaluating the money and where the money went and what went wrong to cause such a devastating blow,” Rockco said. “We will not close those doors though under any circumstances. We just will have some changes. There must be changes in that organization.”
Another top priority for the board is addressing the devastating impacts of the opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway.
“We’re working with the South Mississippi Sound Coalition so that’s something this year that we’ll be dealing with,” said District 3 Supervisor Marlin Ladner.
It's a full load, but these public servants are eager for what's to come.
“We’re optimistic that we can accomplish many good things for Harrison County,” Ladner said.
Harrison County also hosted a second swearing-in ceremony Monday afternoon at the Biloxi courthouse. In all, four of the 20 public officials sworn in are new to their respective offices.
