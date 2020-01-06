Coroner: Paighton Houston’s cause of death is pending after autopsy

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County coroner confirms Paighton Houston’s autopsy is complete. Her cause of death is pending further examination and testing.
Coroner Bill Yates says the testing will take 2-4 days but the final report won’t be ready for 4-6 weeks.
Funeral arrangements for Houston have been announced.
Vistitation will be Thursday, January 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville. Houston’s funeral will be Friday, January 10 at 11 a.m. at the church. Houston will be buried at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville.
ORIGINAL: Sadly, authorities confirmed Friday missing Trussville woman 29-year-old Paighton Houston’s body was found in a shallow grave in Hueytown.
Investigators from multiple agencies including the Birmingham Police Department, Trussville Police, Hueytown Police, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searched the backyard of a home on Chapel Drive Thursday afternoon, evening, and Friday morning.
On January 2, detectives with the agencies listed above developed information on a possible location for Paighton’s remains. That information was shared with the Birmingham Police Department and investigators arrived on scene and discovered what appeared to be a shallow grave.
Human remains were located behind the house on Chapel Dr. Friday morning. They were taken to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office and were later identified to be the remains of Houston.
Trussville Police said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Houston family as they begin the grieving process.”
The Jefferson County Sheriffs Office is working the death investigation.
Bessemer District Attorney Lynneice Washington confirmed a female body was found in a shallow gave behind the Hueytown home.
Washington says the female body was found wrapped in cloth. She said the scene was “very muddy, very nasty.”
Paighton was last seen at approximately 10:45 p.m. at the Tin Roof located in the 2700 block of 7th Avenue South on December 20, 2019.
Sgt. Johnny Williams with Birmingham Police told WBRC FOX6 in a phone call Tuesday, “Investigators have reviewed the surveillance video from Tin Roof and have not found anyone matching the description of the two men Paighton is believed to have left the bar with. He said officers did not find anything in the video that would be helpful to their investigation.”
INFORMATION FROM THE HOUSTON FAMILY:
- Paighton went to the Tin Roof, Fri. Dec. 20 with friends from work
- Sat. Dec. 21 around breakfast time, one of the friends called Paighton’s parents and told them she left the bar with the two men “willingly” around 10:45 p.m. and that around midnight she texted and said, “IDK who I am with so if I call please answer. I feel in trouble.”
- As soon as the family heard this, Paighton’s dad and brother went to police.
- Paighton did NOT drive to the bar and left her car at a work friend’s place.
- Paighton is one of four children.
- She is 29 years old.
- Her dad said she’s like a bubble, floating around and leaving smiles on the faces of every person she passes.
Dec. 27: Crime Stoppers and Gov. Ivey each pledge $5,000 reward in case - bringing total to $10,000.
Dec. 30: Prayer vigil for Paighton at her parent’s church in Trussville.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.