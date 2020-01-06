Beautiful Monday, warmer afternoon

A chilly start to Monday in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. This afternoon will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, with highs in the 60s. We see plenty of sunshine today. Then, tonight, a cold front will bring a slight chance for light rain showers between midnight and Tuesday’s sunrise. The weather should be dry once the sun comes up on Tuesday. This front will make it slightly cooler on Tuesday afternoon with highs much closer to 60 degrees. We’ll be dry on Wednesday thanks to high pressure. Thursday will become more humid ahead of an approaching Plains storm system. Friday and Saturday could be on the wet side as that system moves through our area. Severe weather will be possible on Saturday and Saturday night in the WLOX viewing area. Things look drier by Sunday once high pressure moves in behind the passing system.