Accessory suspects indicted in connection to shooing death of Officer McKeithen

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four suspects have been indicted in connection to the shooting death of Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen.
Joshua Michael Kovach, Wanya Toquest Atkinson, and Davian Lewanika Atkinson were indicted on the charge of accessory after the fact to capital murder. According to a grand jury, the suspects willfully assisted Darian Tawan Atkinson knowing he had committed the felony capital murder with the intent to help him avoid arrest between the dates of May 6-15, 2019.
Wanya Atkinson and Kovach, as well as Dalentez Latavian Brice, were also indicted on a charge of hindering prosecution by attempting to prevent law enforcement from discovering facts related to Darian Atkinson’s criminal activity, according to the grand jury.
A fifth suspect, 18-year-old Andre Anderson Sullivan, has pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact. His sentencing is postponed until the deposition of the charges against the other suspects.
Darian Atkinson, 19, was indicted in November on the capital murder charge of killing McKeithen outside the Biloxi Police Department on the night of May 5.
McKeithen was a 24-year veteran of the Biloxi Police Department. In the days following his death, hundreds gathered outside the department to show their respect for the police force and McKeithen’s family.
“It’s a horrible, horrible thing but I stand here with a warm heart because I look at all of you and these gentlemen and these folks, and the strength that they have had is amazing to me,” said Biloxi Police Chief John Miller during a Tuesday vigil for McKeithen.
Kovach and Brice have court dates scheduled for Feb. 4. No court date has been set for Wanya or Davian Atkinson at this time.
