Woman rescued after fire breaks out at Gulfport apartment complex

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Just days into the new year, smoke and flames ripped through a Gulfport apartment building leaving residents wondering what to do next.
The fire broke out at the Ravenwood Apartments off Pass Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.
It’s not how residents imagined they’d start off 2020. They came out Sunday morning to see the fire’s aftermath, which caused the ceiling of one of the units to collapse.
“I did not realize the fire was as big as it was. I thought it was just something on the balcony area when I seen it, but we weren’t able to exit the door," said Tammy Lee.
Lee is the apartment property manager and lived next door to the unit where the fire is believed to have started.
Once she noticed the flames outside her window, she quickly scrambled to find her dog and escape before realizing she was trapped in her second-floor apartment.
Firefighters quickly rushed to rescue Lee from her back window.
“They brought some ladders back there, and there was many firemen; I don’t even remember how many there were that was back there trying to get me out," Lee said.
Fortunately, everyone in the building, except for one dog, made it out safely. Some had minor injuries.
Fire officials said crews were able to contain the fire to two of the building’s eight units, though some of the other units were damaged by smoke and water.
“We are very grateful for the prompt response. The professionalism, the courtesy, they were very kind," Lee said.
Residents are grateful it wasn't worse.
“It was a blessing that everybody made it out because when I see the way it looks now, you would think that somebody maybe didn’t make it out,” said Wilma Rolison.
Now, they are leaning on one another to get through this tough time.
“We actually had other tenants coming out and helping tenants that were here, giving them jackets, blankets, whatever they needed," Lee said. “If they didn’t have any shoes, you know help them with things like that. Everyone came together as a community and helped each other.”
Even though she’s lost everything, Lee is remaining optimistic, thankful to see another day.
“We’ll survive. We’ll make it happen," Lee said.
The Red Cross is working to assist residents displaced by the fire.
Fire officials have not said what caused the fire.
