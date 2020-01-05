New zoning laws spur growth in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Apartments, condos, retail, restaurants and maybe even some parking. All that and more is in the works in Ocean Springs, a city that just won’t stop growing.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in the growth,” said Carolyn Martin, Planning and Grants Administrator for the city. “Both in potential projects that they’ve talked to us about, and ones that are in the very early stages.” Martin included subdivisions and apartment complexes in those projects.
Last year the city rewrote its zoning codes, and that has encouraged much of the new growth. Now it should be easier for developers, especially those looking to do mixed-use projects, to move to the City of Discovery.
“A lot of parts of Ocean Springs would not have been able to be created under the old code,” Martin said. “A lot of that is that mixed-use element with small cottages and a little blend of commercial and residential."
Two examples are the expanding Cottage Square on Government Street and the almost-complete Inlet development on Highway 90.
The Inlet has 90 condominiums and 12,000 square feet of retail space. Half of that will be taken up by The Keg & Barrel restaurant, expected to open this spring. Also coming is the Four Bulls, a deli and meat market. Other retail may include a hairstylist. Some of the condos have already sold with one, two and three-bedroom units available for move-in.
Inlet Project manager Tracey Rose described their development as “A lifestyle that’s fairly new to the Coast, but is very prevalent all over the country and been very successful in other areas. That’s why we wanted to bring it to Ocean Springs because we felt like it was the perfect place for this concept."
Further fueling Ocean Springs’ growth to the east is the 2012 expansion of water and sewer along Highway 90 and Ocean Springs Road.
On the Board of Aldermen’s agenda next week is a study looking at making some enhancements along the growth-heavy Ocean Springs Road.
“You need to be able to be proactive and make sure the infrastructure is in place to support the growth that we see coming quickly,” Martin said. "It’s all positive. "
