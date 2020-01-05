MGCCC Wins Big In First Game Of 2020

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast shook off a slow start and nearly broke the scoreboard Saturday at the Weathers-Wentzell Center, beating Royal Ambassadors 123-57.
The Bulldogs (9-0) didn’t take the lead for good until the 10:30 mark of the first half.
“We played like I thought we’d play, especially the first eight minutes of the game,” Gulf Coast coach Jason Harrison said. “There were a lot of cobwebs and we had to knock some rust off. That’s why it was important for me to get this game in. We played like a team that had been off for three weeks.”
D'yasmond Booker (Fr., Pascagoula/Pascagoula) had 20 of his 30 points in the first half to lead Gulf Coast.
“I’m not surprised,” Harrison said. “He probably got a lot of them in the paint, and he made some shots. Book is a player who’s going to play hard. He’s a tough guy.”
Booker’s first 12 points did come in the paint, and he made two 3-pointers before halftime.
Jayden McCorvey (Fr., Pascagoula/Pascagoula) had 14 points, and Aaron Harrison (Fr., West Philadelphia/Philadelphia, Pa.) scored 13. Calvin Johnson (Fr., Long Beach/Long Beach) chipped in 11.
The Bulldogs saw 14 of their 15 players make a mark on the scoresheet in their second straight game over 100 points. They defeated East Central 102-90 in their last game before the holiday break.
Gulf Coast returns to action Thursday when Copiah-Lincoln visits Perk. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the second MACJC South contest of the seasons.