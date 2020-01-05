Excitement palpable at sportsbooks as playoffs begin

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While there was only one bowl game to enjoy on Saturday, there was still plenty of football. The NFL playoffs kicked off Saturday afternoon and fans of the AFC teams were glued to the screen.
“I always look forward to every Saturday and Sunday to bet," said New England Patriots fan Cleacerio Ramsey. "This time we’re playing on a Saturday and I don’t know. Hopefully, we can get a win.”
Ramsey came all the way from Meridian to get in on the fun, but he wasn't the only one who traveled for the experience.
“Man I am so surprised by the outcome. I came all the way from Atlanta, Georgia just to come and sports bet in Mississippi,” said Winston Phinazee.
The sportsbooks also drew in plenty of locals as they wanted to get in on the thrill.
“You never know what is going to happen. Underdogs win. It might be an underdog day. One day it might be a big dog day,” said Boaz Burney.
The mystery and fun atmosphere led to large crowds across the Gulf Coast.
“I am very surprised by the crowd. It is a big crowd and everyone is into it. It’s just, the atmosphere is fun and in tomorrow’s game, I am expecting the Saints to pull off a good one,” Phinazee said.
Many in the crowds were already placing wagers on Drew Brees and the boys.
“I guess because it is only like an hour drive from New Orleans," Ramsey said. "And the Saints got a little cheated last year so I am quite sure everyone is hoping they can get this win here tomorrow.”
For some, it’s not just about winning but about covering.
“My expectation for the Black and Gold tomorrow is for them to win by eight points and cover the spread. You know, no biggie,” Burney said.
While that is a mindset that thousands across the state will adopt for Sunday’s clash with the Vikings, most will be OK with any result that has the Saints playing in the divisional round.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.