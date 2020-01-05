The Elite Restaurant, a Jackson staple for 72 years, has closed its doors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After 72 years, The Elite Restaurant in Downtown Jackson has closed.
Following much speculation, the restaurant made the news official on their Facebook page Saturday.
“I am writing this message to inform you all that we closed The Elite Restaurant on December 31, 2019,” the post begins.
The owners say the decision was not an easy one and was made after much prayer and consideration.
“It was absolutely the hardest decision we have ever made as it touches many lives, memories and lifelong friends we have made.”
The restaurant was located on East Capitol Street and first opened in 1947.
