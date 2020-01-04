Volunteers spend morning picking up Christmas wreaths from Biloxi National Cemetery

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Early Saturday morning, volunteers paid their respects to veterans at the Biloxi National Cemetery by participating in the annual wreath cleanup.
“It’s about honoring our fallen, and this is why we have such a great community because everybody comes out and partakes with this," said Kevin Cuttill, president of Crusaders for Veterans. His group worked in partnership with Riemann Funeral Homes and Wreaths for Biloxi National Cemetary to make the event possible.
Together, volunteers picked up more than 22,000 wreaths that lay at the foot of every grave.
“I just had to come. I just had to come. I heard they were short-handed," said Tim Pressgrove, son of a World War II veteran.
“A lot of people out here helping out veterans that do a lot for the country,” said Elijah Sabbatini, a Biloxi High School baseball player.
As they bent down to pick up the wreaths, volunteers became covered in sweat and water from past rains and morning dew.
“They’re a little wet, and it’s cold out here so they make your fingers numb but other than that, it’s pretty easy," Sabbatini said.
People brought out their pickup trucks to bring the wreaths to any of the three 18-wheelers on site. Among those helping was Valarie Hill and her two sisters.
“My father’s been here 30 years; my mother’s just been here five months," she said.
Those with family buried in the cemetery said it was an emotional morning but working with loved ones helped them get the job done.
“To stay together, do it together; we are stronger together," Hill said.
Cuttill described what the event offers to people who still mourn the fallen veterans they’ve known and loved.
“A chance for closure, ok. To still interact with their loved one. To see other community members out here doing the same thing, It’s strengthening, it’s empowering," he said.
