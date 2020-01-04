Pathologist hired to staff state autopsy crime lab on Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Finally, a potential answer to the huge backlog of homicide cases. For the first time since the new crime lab opened in South Mississippi in 2012, WLOX News Now has confirmed that a pathologist has been hired and is on the job.
Dr. Staci Turner, who had served as a medical examiner in Mobile, has been hired by the State of Mississippi Forensic Lab.
That’s huge for incoming Harrison County Corner Brian Switzer.
“It’s very important. Not just for me, but the families,” he said. “I mean, that’s who I feel most for right now is when we see these bodies up to Jackson, it’s a big delay. They’re inundated from all the counties in the state. The backlog is real. It’s there. I’ve seen it.”
As a result, the wait time has been tremendous.
Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes, who has been working to fund the autopsy staffing for a while, agreed.
“Especially as an owner of a funeral home, I have seen families been waiting for over two years to get a cause of death, and this affects them tremendously. They aren’t even able to file insurance claims without a cause of death.”
Switzer said that he doesn’t blame the crime lab for the problems, because hasty work is not the answer.
“Most of these cases that are backlogged are things that they’re really having to work for microscopically and stuff like that to really determine a cause of death,” he said. “And I understand them not wanting to shoot from the hip and say well it looks like this so let’s just say it's that.”
Sam Howell, director of the State of Mississippi Forensic Lab, said that Turner should begin at the crime lab on the Coast in one to three months after the autopsy lab gets prepared for a daily workload.
The building has been fully staffed with other departments except for autopsy.
The hiring is something that Switzer, and others in law enforcement, have been wanting for a long time.
“The time to get these families the answers they deserve, hopefully with the new pathologist coming here, then we can get the thing up and running and get things turned around a lot quicker than what they have," he said.
Howell said the Coast autopsy crime lab is also budgeted for two assistants.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.