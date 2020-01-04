Pascagoula ministry seeks donations, volunteers to serve free weekly meals to those in need

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A group in Pascagoula is making sure the homeless have a hot meal to look forward to each week.
Every Saturday, Agape Ministries hosts a free brunch at Faith United Methodist Church in Pascagoula as part of their mission to help those in need.
It’s a labor of love for director Sherry Wycoff. She started the homeless ministry in April of 2016.
“Four years ago the Lord told me that we needed a homeless ministry, and so my pastor told me to start it, and I had absolutely no idea what I was doing," Wycoff said.
To make this free brunch possible every week, Agape Ministries depends on volunteers and donations. Sometimes, Wycoff said things can get a little tight.
“Funds are usually not readily available, and it has been to the point somedays where I don’t know how I’m going to do this the next time, but God never fails. Never fails,” she said.
She's hopeful the new year will not only bring new support from the community but also new faces seeking help.
For her and the other volunteers, this is a ministry that goes beyond serving food.
“We not only need to feed the people that are hungry, we need to feed their spirits. We need to show them hope, the hope of Jesus Christ. Jesus is the savior of the world, he’s the creator of the world, and we need to make sure everyone knows that," Wycoff said.
Wycoff said she wants to be there for those in need however she can. When she found out two of her homeless clients were unable to take care of their daughter, Wycoff stepped up to do so. She now has full custody.
“At 58 years old, you don’t expect to be a parent again, but that’s exactly what I am, but she keeps me young,” she said. “So when I come home from work every afternoon and have Lizzie give me hugs and kisses, it’s the greatest day of my life.”
For those who attend the free brunch every week, they said they know they’ll leave with more than a full belly.
“It’s a nice nurturing place, and they give a lot of love here. Besides food, they give a lot of love here," said Eric Whatley.
“We just feel the love and things, and sometimes in the summer they give us things like for mosquitoes, and help us with hygiene and stuff like that. We need places like this right here on this Coast,” said Eddie Thomas.
It’s for that reason that Wycoff said she hopes to see this ministry continue to grow.
“They tell me everyday that they come here on Saturday that we are such a blessing. What they don’t realize is we’re the ones being blessed. We’re being obedient to the Lord. We’re being blessed every day by seeing the smiles, by just hearing them say thank you, getting hugs," Wycoff said.
Agape Ministries serves brunch every Saturday morning from 10-11 at Faith United Methodist Church at 4005 Chicot Street in Pascagoula.
Wycoff said the group needs monetary donations, as well as donations of items for the homeless. More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page or by calling 228-355-8450.
