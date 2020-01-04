McKinnley Jackson Prepares For All-American Bowl

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi residents are very familiar with the talent McKinnley Jackson possesses, but on Saturday, the entire country will be put on notice. In December, the George County defensive lineman was honored as a 2020 All-American, the first-ever in school history, and will play in the annual All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
“It’s a honor. To be the first, I don’t want to be last, but it’s good to be first," Jackson told WLOX. "To start a legacy, a tradition that can be for a long time here at the George County program. This high school is known for putting out talent.”
The uncommitted, four-star recruit will play among the nation’s top 100 high school football players. The tradition of the annual game is unmatched, producing hundreds of NFL draft picks, Heisman finalists and Super Bowl champions, all of which Jackson hopes to accomplish one day.
“I could be next. It’s a real honor, especially since I know those guys, they’ve been here and you see what they’re doing now, it’s a big stage," he said. "I’m going to showcase my talents against some of the top players in the country.”
As Mississippi’s top prospect and recipient of 29 Division I offers, the hype surrounding Jackson can be a bit overwhelming for any teenager, but Coach Matt Caldwell is really impressed with how he’s handled everything.
“Most young men, they could take all this attention and turn it to all about me, me, me, me, me...and he doesn’t do that," Caldwell told WLOX. "He deflects the praise to other people. That’s just him, that’s who he is as a young man and that will take him a long way in life. I’ve been doing this 24 years, never had a player picked to play in this game, so I’m excited.”
Jackson is ready to put on a show as the Magnolia State’s lone representative.
“I’m going to show what Mississippi is about," he said. "We got some dogs here, but of course going to camps is nothing with no pads, but with pads on, full pads, and I get to hit them, that’s different right there. I’m going to show them what the real dog is like in Mississippi.”
