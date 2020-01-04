Incoming Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer thanks Hargrove for paving the way

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After 24 years, Harrison County will have a new coroner when Brian Switzer is sworn in Jan. 6.
Switzer is in no hurry to take down Gary Hargrove’s name off the door because his work was so foundational. However, Switzer said he’s looking forward to becoming the new Harrison County coroner.
He’s been working in the coroner’s office for 11 years. He was named the chief deputy coroner in 2015, and he said becoming the new coroner is just a natural fit. Hargrove, he said, paved the way.
“He’s allowed me to kind of make a smooth transition in, and it’s helped out a lot instead of just being thrown in there," Switzer said.
Switzer, a paramedic for 20 years, said the groundwork set by Hargrove makes this new job even easier.
“Gary’s policies that are here are going to remain there,” he said. “There’s nothing that I see needs to be changed drastically. Now, things will come as time goes by that I will learn that may need to be kind of tweaked or changed a little bit, but there’s nothing major as far as this office is concerned that needs to be a huge change.”
After Switzer is sworn in, he will swear in three part-time deputy coroners for the department.
