Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — David Stern shrugged off cries of conspiracy after the Knicks won the 1985 draft lottery, sending Patrick Ewing on the way to New York. Stern knew he wouldn't do anything illegal to help the Knicks, or any of the big boys. He did far more for the little guys. Minor markets like Sacramento and New Orleans needed Stern more. His efforts helped them retain teams that might otherwise have been playing elsewhere. He even had the league take over the franchise in New Orleans. Those teams thanked Stern for his role in their success after he died Wednesday at 77.